Third suspect of involvement in the deaths of Bruno and Dom is arrested in AM | amazon

Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, was arrested this Saturday morning (18). He is appointed by the Federal Police as the third suspect for involvement in the death of indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips. Jeferson turned himself in at the police station in Atalaia do Norte (AM), where he was heard by delegate Alex Perez Timóteo.

The delegate said that, according to the investigations, Jeferson has a direct participation in the case, from the ambush to the concealment of the bodies. “According to all the evidence, all the testimonies collected so far, he was at the scene of the crime and he was an active participant in the double homicide that took place,” he said.

In addition to Jeferson, the brothers Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado” – who confessed to the crime this Wednesday (15) -, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira are also arrested in Atalaia do Norte, 1,136 kilometers from Manaus.

The Civil Police carried out searches to try to arrest the third suspect at his mother’s farm. But Jefferson was not found at the scene. The police spoke with the family to guide him to turn himself in.

At around 6 am (Atalaia do Norte time), the suspect went to the police station and surrendered. He was not accompanied by a lawyer.

The victims were reportedly shot to death and the bodies quartered and buried. This Friday, the PF confirmed that the remains found belong to the English journalist Dom Phillips. The result was obtained from the analysis of the dental arch. The expertise needs to confirm the identification of the remains of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira.

This Saturday (18) the search continues for the vessel carrying Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.

On Friday (17), the actions of the security forces ended in the late afternoon. Teams from the Navy and Civil Defense of Atalaia do Norte, which provide support in the searches, returned to the port of the municipality at around 15:45 (local time).

The region where the searches are concentrated was pointed out by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira. He also told police the place where the vessel was sunk and the area where the victims’ bodies were hidden.