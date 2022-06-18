UK government approves extradition of Assange to US

The WikiLeaks founder has 14 days to appeal the decision and evade accusations of spying on American soil.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Julian has been in jail since 2019 after seeking asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy



O british government ordered this Friday, 17, the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian AssangeTo the United States to face espionage charges. Assange has 14 days to appeal the decision, the Home Office said. Assange is being held in a prison London since 2019, after seven years seeking political asylum at the Embassy of Ecuador. His lawyers argued that he was at “high risk of dying” under restrictions he could face while in US custody. The Home Office said in a statement that “the UK courts did not find it oppressive, unfair or an abuse of process to extradite Assange. Nor do they believe that extradition would be incompatible with human rights, including his right to a fair trial and freedom of expression, and that while in the US he will be treated appropriately, including with regard to his health.” Priti Patel, the British Home Secretary, signed the extradition order. The minister is the final authority on extradition in the British system – although Assange has other legal avenues he must pursue to block the decision, and experts say his arrival in the United States is far from imminent.

The Interior Ministry said Assange “will only be handed over to the requesting state when all avenues of legal challenge have been exhausted.” Before his extradition, he could ask the UK’s highest court to hear more arguments, or he could appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Each court would have to agree to hear Assange’s appeal, which is not guaranteed. As part of the extradition process, Britain’s top court in December accepted the US government’s assurances about specific security measures it would implement for Assange. The court declined to hear Assange’s appeal on that point in March. A Virginia federal court indicted Assange on 18 counts, including conspiracy and disclosure of national defense information. Prosecutors allege he worked with former Army soldier Chelsea Manning in 2010 to obtain and publish thousands of pages of military records and diplomatic cables about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The release of the information, officials claimed, put lives in danger. Assange says she was within her rights as a journalist and editor in seeking and disseminating information about controversial activities in the US. In January 2021, a British judge suspended the Wikileaks founder’s extradition, deeming him “a depressed and sometimes desperate man who is genuinely afraid for his future” and at high risk of suicide in the solitary or highly restrictive conditions he faced. he may face in US custody. The US government then offered not to impose “special restrictive measures” on Assange and to keep him out of maximum security federal prison in Florence, Colorado, pending trial unless he did something in the future to merit such restrictions. . The US government said it would let Assange serve his sentence in Australia if he was convicted, and Australia agreed. The government also offered to provide clinical and psychological treatment, following medical advice, while he remained in detention.

*With information from Estadão Content