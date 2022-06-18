Unbeaten for five games in the Brazilian, Athletico tries to break the 2005 taboo against Coritiba | athletico-pr

Undefeated for five games in the Brazilian, Athletico tries to break a taboo against coritiba on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round. The red-black team hasn’t won the derby at the rival’s house since 2005 by the competition of consecutive points.

Atletiba will broadcast from RPC (to the whole of Paraná)

In nine matches, Hurricane drew three and lost six times to Coxa. In the last six meetings, even, the red-black team went blank.

Athletico’s last Serie A victory was on October 15, 2005., with goals from Lima and Paulo André. Marcelo Peabiru discounted for Coritiba.

It is worth noting that in this period Coxa played Serie B in six seasons (2006, 2007, 2010, 2018, 2019 and 2021), while the Atletico team in one (2012).

With Brasileiro and Paranaense, Hurricane has not beaten the rival in Alto da Glória since the third state championship, in 2020, by 2 to 1. During this period, the teams drew three times, between state (twice) and Brasileirão (once).

In the current edition of Serie A, Athletico defends an unbeaten run of five matches, with two wins (Cuiabá and Juventude) and three draws (Santos, Fortaleza and Corinthians). The last two draws followed.

Already in the season, there are eight games without losing, with five triumphs and three draws, between Brasileirão and Libertadores. The last defeat was on May 14 against Fluminense, away from home.

For the match, coach Felipão has the absence of the left-back Abner and the steering wheel Hugo Moura, suspended. Pedrinho should enter the side, with Nico Hernández as an option for improvisation – Matheus Felipe would enter the defense. In the middle, Erick and Léo Cittadini are vying for a spot.

a likely lineup has: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho (Matheus Felipe); Erick (Léo Cittadini), Matheus Fernandes and David Terans; Cuello, Marcelo Cirino and Pablo.

With 18 points, Athletico is fourth in the Brasileirão. O Drilling return to the field against coritiba on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of Serie A.