understand what is one of the technologies of the metaverse

Advances in the field of augmented reality (AR) won the technology world a few years ago, with the emergence of applications capable of merging virtual content with real-world images. With the recent popularity of the idea of ​​the metaverse (immersive virtual environment), this proposal for innovation is back on the rise — along with virtual reality, 5G and holograms.

And the current market’s secret to making the metaverse useful is through AR applications, highlights software engineer Mateus Bueno. For him, this technology will be able to give a more practical and accessible meaning to the immersive experiences of the new systems, engaging more people.

“Augmented reality is an area of ​​the metaverse with the most potential for traction in the short and medium term, as it is easier [e barato] users to access virtual content integrated into the real world than relying on virtual reality devices [que são mais caros]”, he stated.

In addition, AR experiences can be easily accessed by today’s smartphone cameras. To experience virtual reality environments, it is necessary to acquire appropriate glasses – which requires more investment.

Today, for example, there are already platforms being used to create AR experiences, both on mobile phones and in internet browsers. The expectation is that, in the near future, new hardware and software should also meet these demands.

“At the moment, we are always with our eyes down, glued to our cell phones. With augmented reality, we will see the real world again, but with elements of digital, information that can be useful and interesting. We will raise our heads again” , said Peggy Johnson, the president of AR company Magic Leap, about the real value of the metaverse.

How augmented reality works

Álvaro José Rodrigues de Lima, professor at the Department of Representation Techniques at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), explains that we have an augmented reality environment when we film a location, in real time, and insert virtual objects and the formed scenes give the impression that virtual objects belong to the real world.

“That old amusement park attraction, in which a woman transforms into a gorilla, would be a type of augmented reality without the use of sophisticated technology”, adds professor Romero Tori, from Centro Universitário Senac.

Today, there are four main forms of augmented reality.

The camera captures the real world, and the software includes virtual elements on top of the video. With virtual reality glasses and cameras attached, the user sees the environment ahead with virtual elements. Glasses with semi-transparent lenses mix the environment with images. Video mapping techniques project images onto building facades.

Which sectors should better exploit AR?

Entertainment: the technology has been widely used in games. There are also applications that overlay information on artworks and it is also possible to manipulate virtual objects of study as if they were on the table.

Health: to facilitate surgical procedures. Before the doctor begins the procedures, he can use AR to make a plan of how the intervention in the patient will be.

Fashion: Companies like Nike and Amazon are also getting ahead and selling clothes and shoes using immersive tools like avatars.

Hydrology, ecology and geology: Showing specific and detailed information about the terrain or three-dimensional maps.

AR challenges

Companies and researchers have been working to develop more applications in this area, but some experts believe that it should not become massively popular so quickly, even with this potential to transform our relationship with technology.

“Working with augmented reality can be very difficult because the device [dispositivo] you basically need to trick his eyes: show him something that isn’t in that space. You have to put digital content into space and this is a huge optical challenge that won’t magically be solved, so much so that we’ve been in this business for 10 years,” said Magic Leap President.

Below are some examples of applications that work with augmented reality:

Flightradar24 (iOS, Android)

The purpose of this app is to identify and bring data about the planes that are passing in the sky at that moment. To do this, just point your cell phone camera.

Ingress Prime (iOS, Android)

Produced by the same Niantic that created “Pokémon Go”, Ingress Prime is a science fiction game in which you are involved in a plot about a mysterious energy and portals it is opening in our world. With the GPS on, the game recognizes the streets where you are and shows the exact points where the portals open; you must go there and fight the energy sources.

Wikiitude (iOS, Android)

Wikitude allows you to scan images from magazines that were created specifically for the app and show more multimedia resources such as photos, texts and videos. Used on the streets, it also adds extra information about public places.

Toy Car RC (iOS, Android)

This one is simple and efficient: download the app on a cell phone, print or download the bookmark image here on another device and then just drop the cart on top of the bookmark image. You can drive it around the room and also through the virtual sets. Great for kids.

Augment (iOS, Android)

With Augment you can put 3D models of different applications in the real world. You can change places, rotate and even change the size. If a furniture store provides a model of a chair through the app system, you can see how it would look in your living room before you actually buy it.

Skyview (iOS, Android)

Astronomy apps are relatively common, and they use cell phone motion sensors to show where each star in the sky is. The difference in Skyview is that it opens the camera and blends the environment you are in with the images of the constellations, whether day or night.

Zookazam (iOS, Android)

Educational app that creates 3D animals and objects when combined with images printed on paper or on a computer screen. It is more useful for children to understand what a shark’s physiognomy looks like without having to touch it, for example.

Anatomy 4D (iOS, Android)

Another one geared towards learning. Print or download these images to a tablet to serve as bookmarks. From there, with the app, you can get 3D molds of the human body and can divide it into all its systems: circulatory, muscular, bone, etc. There is still a specific model of the human heart.

*With articles by Márcio Padrão and Natália Eiras.