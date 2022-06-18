Univaja contests PF investigation that ruled out principal

Unijava (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari) today contested the investigation by the PF (Federal Police) that ruled out the involvement of a criminal organization or a possible mastermind in the death of indigenist Bruno Araújo and British journalist Dom Phillips.

In a note, Unijava stated that the PF “disregards the qualified information, offered by Univaja in numerous official letters, since the second half of 2021, which point to the existence of an organized criminal group acting in the constant invasions of the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, which ‘Pelado’ and ‘Do Santo’ are part”.

So far, two people have been arrested: Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, and his brother, Oseney da Costa Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”. Last Tuesday (14), “Pelado” confessed to shooting Dom and Bruno.

“The competent authorities, responsible for the protection of territory and our lives, have been ignoring our complaints, minimizing the damage, even after the murders of our partners, Pereira and Phillips,” Unijava said.

According to the official letter, “the group of professional hunters and fishermen involved in the murder of Pereira and Phillips was described in official letters sent to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), the PF and Funai (National Indian Foundation). , members of the criminal organization, their methods of action, how they enter and leave the indigenous land, the illicit items they carry, the types of vessels they use in their illegal activities”.

A day after carrying out the expertise on Dom and Bruno’s remains, the PF said that although the two arrested suspects did not act through a mastermind, the investigation still seeks to confirm or rule out whether other people participated in the murder.

“As the investigation progresses, new arrests may occur,” the police admitted.

“We demand the continuity and deepening of the investigations. We demand that the PF consider the qualified information that we have already passed on to them in our official letters. Only then will we have the opportunity to live in peace again in our territory, the Javari Valley”, reinforced Unijava. .

Who are Bruno and Dom?

Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities and their lands.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for the Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of isolated indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the pair together.

Bruno, a licensed servant of Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio), was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers. In an interview with UOL, indigenous leader Manoel Chorimpa stated that the indigenist was concerned about the death threats he had been suffering.