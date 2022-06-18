Ursula exposes pregnancy and leaves Eugene in shock

After being kicked out of the house by Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will decide to give the blow to the belly in Além da Illusion. The shrew will repeat the same blow that she has already given in the past and deceive the businessman.

+ Pantanal: After having sex with Bruaca, Alcides makes an indecent proposal to Guta: “Lie with me”

+ Anitta gets angry and responds to Sonia Abrão’s comment: “Do it to gain audience”

“The solution to this problem will come when you least expect it. A woman who was able to steal another’s child to get into her lover’s house… You’ll get out of this”, says Margô (Marisa Orth).

The actress’ idea will make Úrsula’s eyes sparkle, and she will tell Eugenio the lie. “Enough of the theater. I’m not an imbecile, I won’t fall for your scams again! If this is true, I want a doctor to confirm it!”, warns the executive.

“It’s really sad… You’d rather believe a bitch who gave you a pair of horns and her lover, wouldn’t you? You would rather believe that than believe in the woman who carries your child in her womb and has cared for you for the last 20 years. But since you insist, I’ll schedule the doctor and…”, Úrsula blurts out.

Eugênio will say that he will appoint a reliable doctor, and Úrsula will have to run to continue with the farce. The character of Bárbara Paz will then ask Margô for help.

+ Singer detonates Wesley Safadão and reveals mistreatment when working with him: “Igual vaca”

“I need you to help me discover some misstep by that Doctor Ambrósio, to make him agree to lie!”, Úrsula says.