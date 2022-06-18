USA: 61-year-old woman marries 24-year-old man, and couple is successful on TikTok

USA: 61-year-old woman marries 24-year-old man, and couple is successful on TikTok

A woman, identified only as 61-year-old Cheryl, married in September 2021 to Quran McCain, 24, in Georgia (USA). The marriage took place after a year of dating. The couple aroused people’s interest and this made their Tiktok profile accumulate more than 2.2 million followers. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

After losing contact, the couple was reunited on the 4th of November 2020. Quran saw Cherly working as a cashier at a convenience store. The two started dating and in June 2021, he asked her to marry him.

Cherly’s engagement ring was funded by the couple’s online fans.

Their wedding took place by a river in Tennessee (USA) and was broadcast live to more than 20,000 people.

Cherly has seven children and 17 grandchildren. That’s why she never thought about freezing her eggs.

However, the couple plans to have a child. “He’s always wanted a baby and I want to be his baby’s mother,” Cherly said in a video on TikTok.

However, they have not yet detailed how this should happen.

