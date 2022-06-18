Vale (VALE3) is eternal buy and fall only makes stock more attractive, says analyst – Money Times

With great weight on the stock market, commodities were the main villains on the trading floor (Image: Diana Cheng/Money Times)

O Ibovespa (IBOV) plummeted 2.9% and lost the psychological barrier of 100,000 points, returning to the levels of November 2020.

As in a plane crash, the cause for the “disaster” was not motivated by a single factor, but a conjuncture of negative news ranging from a greater risk of recession in the United States to the expiration of options in Brazil.

Of the five biggest falls in the Ibovespa, all are actions linked or to the iron ore or to the Petroleum, which, not by chance, also plummeted.

the fall of iron ore extended for a seventh straight day, with prices back to levels last seen in January, as policy Covid Zero gives China raises concerns that interruptions in industrial activity will last for months.

Steelmaking raw material futures in Singapore dropped nearly 7% on Friday and dropped below $120 a tonne for the first time this year. For the week, the drop was almost 15%, the biggest decline in nine months.

O iron ore fell 6.7% to $119.50 a tonne on Friday in Singapore. Futures on Dalian were down 4%.

Therefore, Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOUA4) lost 8.51%, Gerdau (GGBR4) 7.89%, Usiminas (USIM5) 6% and OK (VALE3) 5.22%.

For Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, OK it is an eternal purchase, and the fall in shares only makes the stock more attractive. “It has good management and is an excellent payer of dividends“, he completes.

falling oil

At closing, the 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) plummeted 9.38%, quoted at R$36.80, followed by PetroRio (PRIOR3), which dropped 8% to R$23.24.

the prices of Petroleum fell close to 6% on Friday to a four-week low on concerns about an economic slowdown following interest rate hikes by major central banks.

the rise of dollar (USDBLR) has also put pressure on prices, with the currency rising this week to its highest level since December 2002 against a basket of currencies.

This makes the Petroleum more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

biggest highs

On the buyer side, emphasis is placed on CVC (CVCB3), which is rebounding after leading declines in recent weeks. The company made a share offering to expand business and take advantage of the stronger resumption of travel.

already the Blue (BLUE4) and the Goal (GOLL4), which rose 0.14% and 0.49% respectively, showed resilience in the midst of a downturn, with costs heavily linked to oil and its derivatives.

“The banking sector is also a positive highlight due to its resilience”, says Leandro Petrokas, from Quantzed.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) closed down 1.26% and Bradesco (BBDC4) had a decline of 1.55%.

See the five biggest drops:

CompanytickerFall
3R PetroleumRRRP39.51%
Gerdau MetalurgicaGOUA48.51%
PetroRioPRIOR38.79%
GerdauGGBR47.89%
PetrobrasPETR37.25%

Check out the top five:

CompanytickerHigh
CVCCVCB311.19%
espadrillesALPA44.10%
QualicorpQUAL34.56%
EngieENGI113.25%
hapvidaHAPV33.19%

with Bloomeberg

