Vasco’s lineup: Andrey Santos’ return should be the only novelty against Londrina | vasco

Vasco ended the preparation for the game against Londrina, at 16:00 this Saturday, at Estádio do Café, for the 13th round of the Series B. The rookie coach Maurício Souza should promote only one change in relation to the team that won Cruzeiro last Sunday , with the return of Andrey Santos to midfield after serving the Brazilian under-20 team.

Vasco likely against Londrina: Thiago Rodrigues; Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Figueiredo and Getúlio.

1 of 3 Andrey, from Vasco, in action at training in Londrina — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Andrey, from Vasco, in action at training in Londrina — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Coach Maurício Souza won another reinforcement for the game. Striker Erick has recovered from discomfort in his thigh and is available on the bench. In the final stretch of treatment, defender Ulisses and attacking midfielder Sarrafiore remain outside the team.

Presented last Tuesday, Maurício Souza had four days to prepare Vasco for the match against Londrina. A win away from home can take the team, the only undefeated team in the competition, back to the second place in Serie B.

