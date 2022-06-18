Verstappen keeps Red Bull ahead in second practice for F1 Canadian GP

Verstappen was the fastest of the day with a time of 1:14.127, Ferrari was close behind with Leclerc and Sainz. Perez was the 11th

Max Verstappen, a Red Bull driver, was the fastest in the second practice valid for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth stage of the 2022 Formula 1 season, held this Friday (17th) in Montreal. Verstappen currently leads the championship by 21 points after winning four of the last five races.

The world leader was closely followed by his season title rival Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver scored 1:24.208s, just 0.081s behind the Dutchman. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz completed the first three 0.225s behind Verstappen.

Despite the high chance of rain, the track remained dry throughout the second hour of practice on Friday, as thick clouds formed over Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Aston Martin showed good pace with Sebastian Vettel. The team is penultimate in the constructors’ standings, but the German finished in P4, just three tenths behind Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso again showed Alpine’s good performance in fifth position.

The best of AlphaTauri was Pierre Gasly, in sixth, ahead of George Russell, the fastest for Mercedes in P7. Lewis Hamilton, Russell’s teammate, finished only 13th. He complained that his W13 was unfit to drive and stopped in the pits with five minutes to go.

McLaren had Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo eighth and ninth respectively, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 – separated by less than a second.

Home owners Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi finished P12 and P19 respectively, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez managed a discreet 11th place.

Valtteri Bottas continued his unlucky Fridays into 2022 as a technical issue left him with just three untimed laps during the session.

His teammate Zhou Guanyu was 16th overall, behind Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

Check out the second practice timesheet for the F1 Canadian GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’14.127

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’14.208

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’14.352

4) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’14.442

5) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’14.543

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’14.879

7) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’14.971

8) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’14.987

9) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’15.033

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’15.119

11) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’15.167

12) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’15.396

13) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’15.421

14) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’15.499

15) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’15.516

16) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’15.526

17) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’15.567

18) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’16.171

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’16.509

20) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)