Verstappen overtakes Sainz to lead Formula 1 Canadian GP FP1 – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen started the 2022 Canadian GP on the right foot (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 2022 IN CANADA, FIA WITH MEASURES TO REDUCE BURNS + MOTOGP IN GERMANY | WGP

Formula 1 opened work on its ninth stage of the 2022 calendar this early afternoon on Friday (17). The first free practice for the Canadian GP saw Max Verstappen leading the session, who promised – but did not deliver – rain.

Speaking of the main contenders for the title, Red Bull started FP1 with a clear advantage over Ferrari. Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were better in the starting streak on medium tyres, but when the soft compounds were kicked in, the Italian team evened out.

Still, the Taureans got the better of it. The current world champion was the fastest, with 1min15s158 – finally putting aside the unrecognizable shyness that accompanied him in free practices in Monaco and Baku. Carlos Sainz was second, while ‘intruder’ Fernando Alonso was ahead of Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc, in order.

Behind the top five were George Russell, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo. Mercedes fulfilled its role as third force, while Aston Martin surprised – as did the Australian, who was once again ahead of Lando Norris.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies all activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. Soon, FP2 is scheduled for 18:00 (from Brasília, GMT-3).

Max Verstappen: FP1 leader in Montreal (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how FP1 of the F1 Canadian GP went:

As soon as the timer allowed, the drivers soon took to the track for the official start of Formula 1 actions in Canada. With the exception of Nicholas Latifi, Fernando Alonso and Alexander Albon, all of them were already circling the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with just two minutes into the session.

Initially, only Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda chose soft tires for their opening sequences of laps. The rest of the grid opted for the medium compounds – Pirelli, it is worth remembering, made its softer range available (C3, C4 and C5) for the Canadian GP.

Drivers on the track (Photo: Reproduction/Formula 1)

The first to top the timesheet was Max Verstappen. The reigning world champion clocked 1min17s991, immediately ahead of Lewis Hamilton, taking his Mercedes to the front with 1min18s613. Significant difference between the two, therefore.

That changed with just five minutes into FP1, when Valtteri Bottas clocked 1min17s902, middleweight, and took the provisional lead of the session from Verstappen – while Carlos Sainz missed in the last sector and George Russell, via radio, complained about the wind.

The Red Bull Dutchman did not take long to regain the lead, bringing with him his teammate Sergio Pérez. The energetics team, at 1-2, set a fast pace from the start of the first free practice in Montreal.

At the 10-minute session mark, this was proven. Verstappen then recorded 1min15s799 – the first to drop to 1min16s and, consequently, 1min15s. Leclerc finally put in some good laps, moving up to third place on his soft tyres, but without threatening in any way the dominant Taurus start.

Shortly after, the FOM broadcast showed Mick Schumacher escaping the track – proving that the German’s ordeal in the 2022 season follows. Meanwhile, Pérez stole the lead from Verstappen with 1min15s660 and Esteban Ocon saw the front right brakes of his Alpine smoke.

The French team initially asked the driver to cool the brakes, but Ocon pointed out the breakage via radio – so Alpine called the 25-year-old Frenchman to the pits to retrieve the car back to the garage and begin the review process. Not that much investigation was needed: the transmission replay showed a plastic bag flying over the car and covering the A522’s pedal vent.

The fateful plastic bag in Esteban Ocon’s Alpine (Photo: Reproduction/Formula 1)

At the 20 minute mark of FP1, track actions have slowed down considerably. Fernando Alonso was the only rider in the top five – the Spaniard even managed a good provisional third place with a mark 0s652 behind Pérez – riding at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Most of the grid was in the pits.

When they took to the track, the two Mercedes drivers used the radio to report different complaints. Russell pointed out that the wind was “impractical”, Hamilton pointed out that it “was no rear end”. In the timesheet, nothing to highlight for the Silver Arrows, who faced yet another shy session.

The same could not be said for Aston Martin. With 30 minutes of FP1, well in the middle of the session, Lance Stroll occupied third position and Sebastian Vettel, fourth. With the two Red Bull cars ahead, Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Bottas, Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda, in order, completed the top ten.

Such an order did not last long. Ferrari finally responded at the height of Red Bull: Leclerc crossed the finish line in 1min15s666, Sainz recorded 1min15s441. Third place for the Monegasque and provisional lead of the session for the Spaniard.

On the Taurus side, problems. Verstappen complained that his RB18 jumped too much when passing a curb and the team called him back to the pits. Pérez, on the other hand, was accused of blocking Latifi in the last corner of the track – forcing the Williams driver to leave the track.

With just under 24 minutes to go, Verstappen took back the lead in FP1: 1min15s158, on soft tyres, for the current world champion. Little by little, the teams launched their riders onto the track with the red stripe compounds.

Yuki Tsunoda kissing the wall lightly (Photo: Reproduction/Formula 1)

This did not necessarily imply massive changes to the timesheets. One thing to note though: Alonso once again showed fast pace on Friday and placed himself in the top three behind Verstappen and Sainz.

In the final stretch of the session, with the coldest track and teams betting on longer sequences of laps, with medium tires – Verstappen’s case -, the order of forces of the first free practice did not change. Verstappen came out in the lead and put Red Bull ahead at the start of F1’s work in Montreal.

F1 2022, Canadian GP, ​​Montreal, FP1:

1 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:15,158 27 two C SAINZ Ferrari 1:15,404 +0.246 34 3 F ALONSO alpine 1:15,531 +0.373 31 4 S PEREZ red bull 1:15,619 +0.461 32 5 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:15,666 +0.508 30 6 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:15,822 +0.664 29 7 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:15,877 +0,719 32 8 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:15,877 +0,719 27 9 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:16,041 +0.883 33 10 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:16,083 +0.925 29 11 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:16,165 +1,007 29 12 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:16,211 +1,053 17 13 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:16,308 +1,150 29 14 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:16,322 +1,164 33 15 AND OCON alpine 1:16,421 +1,263 26 16 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:16,426 +1,268 27 17 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:17,152 +1,994 30 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:17,223 +2,065 25 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:17,241 +2,083 33 20 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:17,555 +2,397 31

