Verstappen sees frustrating FIA action against bounces, Hamilton disagrees – Formula 1 News

The decision of the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de Automobilismo) to intervene in Formula 1 and announce a series of measures to reduce bounces continues to be talked about. Now, the theme has reached the two main rivals of the 2021 season of the category.

After the regulatory body determined a limit of vertical oscillation of the cars, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were questioned, in a press conference this Friday (17), on the matter. Divergent opinions emerged: the Dutchman from Red Bull was against the action of the entity, while the Brit from Mercedes was in favour.

“It’s a little frustrating that, again, we have a rule change mid-season. It’s not about the problem affecting us more or less than the other teams, but we shouldn’t have a team complaining too much and then suddenly they (FIA) change the rules.”

“I think there are a lot of teams that have done an amazing job of not having these issues with bounces, so you can work around them. If you lift your car then you won’t have any problems, but you will lose performance. But if you can’t design your car the right way, then it’s your problem, not the rules’. For me, it’s a shame”, concluded the current world champion.

Hamilton, on the other hand, said he did not agree that the FIA’s decision would affect the course of the championship and congratulated the entity for prioritizing safety over performance.

“It’s always interesting to see people’s perspectives and opinions in different spheres. I think safety is the most important thing. I think at least one driver on each team said that”, began the seven-time champion.

“I don’t think it will change much. But I think there’s a lot of work to be done and it’s positive that the FIA ​​is working hard on that. We have this car model for the next few years, so it’s not about adapting to the bumps for the next four years, it’s about getting rid of them completely – so drivers don’t have any problems. I don’t really think (FIA intervention) will change much in terms of performance. I could be wrong. Let’s see,” Hamilton concluded.

