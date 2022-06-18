VIDEO: Adeus à Delinha brings together artists and the coffin is closed to the sound of ‘O Sol e a Lua’

“In the distance I live apart from you, I live sad, in love, with the desire to see you. You are the flower, I am the dew, caressing your perfume. Every drop is nostalgia, love, sadness and jealousy”, brings the first stanza of “O Sol e a Lua”, one of the most iconic songs by the duo Délio and Delinha.

Perhaps, as in the song, the thousands of fans, friends and family will feel the departure of Delanira Pereira Gonçalves, Delinha, the “Dama do Rasqueado”, who passed away this Thursday (16) at the age of 85. Revered and recognized, the artist was the Ambassador of Culture of MS and left her mark on an invaluable legacy, present in the history of the south of Mato Grosso.

And it was with the lyrics of overwhelming meaning, which speak of different bodies that complement each other in love, that we said goodbye to the singer, in a wake that lasted until 4 pm, at Campo Grande City Hall.

“Our love is compared with the sun and the moon: when I arrive, you leave, the distance continues”, sang musicians who paid tribute, such as accordionist Gerson Douglas, former member of Grupo Tradição, accompanied by other giants of the sertanejo genre. , such as Tostão and Guarany. And so, with applause, they said their final goodbyes to the Lady of the Scrambled.

“Sol e Lua”, Delinha’s favorite song, perhaps her greatest legacy, ended the tributes to a story of talent, challenges, and overcoming. “I’m sure my mother is feeling welcomed in heaven,” she commented to Mediamax newspaper João Paulo Pompeu, son of the singer.

Goodbye to Delinha

Photo: Marcos Ermínio | mediamax

The last goodbye attracted people from all over. From Jaraguari, Elias Rodrigues Santos attended the wake, which was also open to his admirers. With no money to buy a crown, Santos made a poster in his own hand with a part of the song. “I have always followed her career. And today, the sun will finally embrace the moon”, he commented, alluding to the reunion with Délio, her husband and stage partner, who died in 2010.

Delinha’s body follows in procession through strategic points of the city in a Fire Department vehicle, with escort, passing through Ricardo Brandão Avenue, Jeribá Street, Ministro João Arinos Avenue, Joaquim Murtinho Street, Eduardo Elias Zahran Avenue, Costa e Silva Avenue. , Avenida Fábio Zahran, Avenida Manoel da Costa Lima, Trevo Imbirussu and Avenida Gunter Hans, arriving at the BR-60, where the Jardim da Paz Cemetery is located.