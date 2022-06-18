Video of Hernández with young women stirs up a war of leaks in Colombia

A video of the independent candidate for the presidency of Colombia, Rodolfo Hernández, having fun in Miami with young women on a yacht, this Friday (17) stoked the leak war on the eve of the second round of elections against the representative of the left, Gustavo. Petro.

Although the images recorded last year do not reveal any improper or criminal action, the independent candidate’s opponents took advantage of them to present him as a sexist, after his sexist statements about women.















Information website Cambio published a nearly eight-minute video of the 77-year-old mogul with two of his children, other men and a dozen young women in swimwear dancing and drinking.

Dressed in his usual long-sleeved polo shirt, Hernández talks into the ear of one of the women in one part of the video. Further on, he approaches to hug another, but the woman moves away when she notices the camera.

“Painful and very sad. This campaign made it clear that we continue to live in a deeply sexist country, which sees women as sexual objects. […] As a woman, a mother of a girl and a politician, it hurts my soul”, launched elected parliamentarian Katherine Miranda, who supports Petro.

Faced with the avalanche of memes, jokes and criticism, Hernández responded on Twitter: “They think it’s bad that I’m on vacation in Miami in 2021, but they don’t think it’s bad that Petro […] with tremendous intoxication, go up to the podiums to speak to voters”.

The candidate, who arrived in this campaign as an “outsider” without a party or ideology, alluded to an episode in which his rival gave a speech after drinking too much, which later forced him to apologize to his electorate.

A few days before Sunday’s vote, Petro and Hernández are fighting a tough dispute to tip the balance in the face of the technical tie that the polls point to.

The self-proclaimed “King of TikTok” also mentioned another leak in which Petro’s advisers outline strategies to discredit their opponents ahead of the May 29 first round, in which the former Bogotá mayor emerged victorious with 40% of the vote.

Semana magazine, which released footage of Petro’s campaign last week, assured that it received the videos from an anonymous source.

Cambio also claims to have obtained the material from an undisclosed source that identified one of those present as a top executive of pharmaceutical Pfizer, which the company denies.

Colombians will decide on Sunday between an unprecedented left-wing government led by Petro and another led by Hernández, which summarizes his government program in reducing the weight of the state and in the fight against corruption.