Viih Tube says he lived a love triangle with two brothers

The former BBB and influencer Viih Tube, 21, shared details of her personal life when interacting with her followers on Instagram yesterday. Sharing bizarre love stories sent to her, Viih said she lived a love triangle with two brothers.

The BBB 21 participant did not name names, but said that the two work with the internet.

“Yes, people! I’ll tell you more or less, okay? Once I was in Santos, spending the holidays at my mother’s friend’s beach house, I can’t say the name, but the guy had two children of the same age. , who work with the internet, and when I went to see it I was divided between the two, liking them both and I lived this love triangle there”, said Viih, sharing the answer of a follower who asked if she had ever lived a love triangle.

“My God in heaven, people, it’s a long story”, concluded the ex-BBB.

Viih currently has an affair without labels with the also ex-BBB Eliezer. The two enjoyed Valentine’s Day together at a spa.

At the beginning of the month, during the São Paulo Fashion Week show, the influencer said that they are running ‘without labels’.

“We are making out and going on, but without labels. We are doing very well like this. We are making out, getting to know each other, but there is nothing serious. The important thing is that no one gets hurt”, he said, in an interview with Marie Claire magazine.