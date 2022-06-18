Vitão’s predictions for the 13th round of the Brasileirão

With the 13th round of the endless Brazilian Pontozzz corridozzz round over, it will be very difficult for anyone to doubt the broad favoritism of Palmeiras if the current two-time champion of America closes the day, on Monday night, in Morumbi, with three points over the runner-up from São Paulo.

Turning the table upside down, it will also be complicated for the anti-results group, which has orgasm with the heat pass, possession of the ball and the number of passes exchanged in the “final third”, to sustain the thesis that the lantern Fortaleza does not run the risk of fall and bla-bla-bla if Vojvoda’s team doesn’t defeat Mancini’s América-MG, Sunday, at home.

Cuiabá 0 x 1 Ceará

So far, Corinthians is the only team that managed to lose in Cuiabá. I do not believe that Ceará de Marquinhos Santos will repeat the feat. Due to technical fragility and little use as home team, the tendency is for Cuiabá to fight relegation until the end.

Santos 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

While the confrontation against Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil is not enough, Peixe has to take advantage of the home factor to pack, open distance from the Z4 and get closer to the G4. Eliminated from everything they played in the season, Bragantino comes from a good victory over Coritiba and has the same 17 fish points.

Atlético-MG 1 x 0 Flamengo

Distant, respectively, 7 and 10 points from the leader Palmeiras, both Galo and Fla (which is three points from the G4, but only 2 points above the Z4) duel for peace, to survive in the fight for the Brazilian and to find a football that is minimally compatible with the budgets and expectations generated. In addition to all this, there is still a gigantic rivalry, perhaps the biggest interstate rivalry in the country, ahead of Inter x Corinthians.

Corinthians 1 x 0 Goias

After throwing two points in the trash at Arena da Baixada due to a completely stupid and unjustifiable penalty committed by Raul, the vice-leader Corinthians needs to beat Goiás to not let Palmeiras disappear in the lead. The visitor, like Jair Ventura, will be happy if he scores a point in his fight against sticking. It remains to be seen which VP team, which decided to censor the list of related ones, will send to the field since on Wednesday there is the Copa do Brasil against Santos when it will try, for the sixth time, to win its first classic in charge of Corinthians. The only certainty, which is great news, is that Roni, suspended, will not play against Goiás. Mandatory registration: Cantillo is not, never was and never will be a steering wheel.

Coritiba 1 x 1 Athletico-PR

The red-black moment is better than the white thigh, but the champion of Paraná will have the field and crowd factors on his side. Once again, I regret the absurdity of the single twist, which is the total declaration of bankruptcy of the State and the confession of incompetence by the authorities involved!

Fortaleza 1 x 1 America-MG

Tricolor do Pici cannot afford to think about the Clássico Rei valid for the Copa do Brasil and desperately needs to win the first one as home team in the Brasileirão. The problem is that desperation is not usually a good ally nor is it rowing in favor.

Internacional 2 x 1 Botafogo

To the despair of continuity freaks, the work of Mano Menezes is 818 times better than that of his predecessor Caique Medina and, at home, the tendency is for Colorado to pass through the Fogão and establish roots in the G4.

Atlético-GO 1 x 0 Youth

In the direct confrontation for relegation, the favoritism is all of the champion of Goiás. Juventude, who only escaped from sticking in the Campeonato Gaúcho in the last round, have been easy prey away from Caxias do Sul.

Fluminense 1 x 1 Avai

Barroca’s Avaí is ahead of Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense in the table, but at Maracanã, Flu is in a position to win. Smell of a draw. The only certainty is that the Press Trophy belongs to the Flu Dinizista, regardless of the facts and results…

Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Palmeiras

Before being humiliated at Allianz in the final of Paulistão, he fell to all fours, São Paulo made it 3 to 1 and showed strength in Morumbi. And Morumbi, in other words, fans, will have to play a lot to try to compensate for the technical, tactical and physical disadvantage in relation to the leader Palmeiras. Despite the aberration of the single crowd, the favoritism is alviverde.

