Vtor Pereira repeats eight holders and tries to ‘define’ Corinthians before decisions

Vítor Pereira’s rotation seems increasingly close, if not to the end, of a decrease in intensity. With an eye on the decisive duels of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América, the coach has already warned that he will probably not make more changes in the scheme and gives indications that he seeks to maintain a starting team from now on.

“Let’s stabilize the team, streamline the 4-3-3which is the system in which we are playing, and try to punctually change who we feel is more worn out”, warned the coach after the 1-1 draw with Athletico.

Even before speaking Portuguese, however, it was already possible to perceive the initiative to give the team a greater sequence. Between the game against Juventude, last Saturday, and the clash against Athletico, on Wednesday, eight holders were held by the commander.

Only right-back Rafael Ramos, left-back Fábio Santos and midfielder Renato Augusto were exchanged, all used by VP in the second half of the match. The substitutes used, by the way, also had a good turnout on Saturday.

Reducing the range of athletes used to something around 16, the Portuguese should do something similar to what happens in other clubs in the country. Unfortunately for him, however, some recent casualties complicate the situation.

“I don’t know how we’re going to solve it if we have more injuries,” said the captain, who still hasn’t used Fagner in any game of the Brazilian. João Victor and Júnior Moraes were low in the last matches, while Maycon should not return until August. Paulinho, it is worth remembering, tore his knee ligament and will only be available again next season.

After the game against Goiás, on Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia), Timão enters a sequence that involves four knockout games, in addition to clashes against Santos, Fluminense and Flamengo in the Brazilian, all this in a space of 20 days.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 19 June,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Goiás

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 22 June,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 25 June,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 28 June,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

Broadcast: Conmebol TV and SBT Liberators 02 Jul,

Sat, 4:30 pm Fluminense x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 05 Jul,

Tue, 21:30 Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV and SBT Liberators 10 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 13 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 16 July,

Sat, 21:00 Ceará x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

