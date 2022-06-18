Wanessa opens up about Zezé and Zilu’s separation: “I don’t admit it”

Wanessa is the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu Godói.

O Faustão in the Band had as special guests of the painting “Churrasco do Faustão” last Friday (17), the singers Zezé Di Camargo and Vanessa.

Father and daughter ended up singing hits and talking about a very painful moment for all family members: The separation from Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu Godóiwhich was quite troubled.

KNOW MORE! Graciele Lacerda faces perrengue and calls for help from Zezé di Camargo: “Sitting on the floor”

Vanessa is also facing a delicate moment currently in his personal life. The famous is in the process of divorce with Marcus Buaizwhere she is involved in rumors of betrayal in a possible involvement with Given Dolabella, her ex-boyfriend in the early 2000s.

During the chat with faustão, Vanessa ended up saying that he always had a closer relationship with Zilu Godói. However, with the separation of the parents in 2014, the singer ended up getting very close to the famous father.

“I always tried to talk to him and be with them both. Never be on one side or the other.” declared Vanessa.

“Now, during the pandemic, we are much closer than we have ever been in our entire lives. My mother was always closer to us, because my father traveled a lot, but after the separation he had to come back, if he didn’t call or show up, we wouldn’t see each other”explained the daughter of Zilu.

RELATIONSHIP WITH EX-WIFE

Zezé Di Camargo also talked about how is his relationship with his ex-wife, who currently lives abroad. The singer said that despite the controversies that ended up in the courts, he still considers Zilu as part of Camargo.

“What I I don’t admit It’s saying that when a marriage ends, it’s saying that the couple destroyed the family. Not. The family will always exist. The mother of my children will always be my family, she is no longer my wife, but she is my family”declared Zeze Di Camargo.