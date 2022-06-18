We’ve already ridden with the new Honda CB 500F and Honda CB 500X | motorcycle culture

Disclosure Honda CB 500 F proved to be more suitable for running on asphalt than on dirt

Parallel twin-cylinder engines have powered some of the most important motorcycles in history, including some from Honda. Even in the past, when most engines were single-cylinder but there were already superior models with longitudinal four-cylinder engines, twin-cylinder motorcycles were the most versatile and the fastest motorcycles.

Let’s tell the saga of the ancestors of the current Honda CB 500

however, starting in the 60’s. Honda already manufactured many models with parallel two-cylinder engines, some even with small displacement, but the most popular of all was the Honda CB 350

a motorcycle that was very successful in the world and in Brazil, due to its robustness and simplicity.

Its big sister, however, was the most feared of the brand, the Honda CB 450

DOHC, with double overhead camshafts and much more power. So much so that his nickname was Black Bomber. It was the motorcycle

fastest of Honda, until, in 1968, it reached the so deified Honda CB 750 Four

with a transverse four-cylinder engine.

Like an older brother who withdraws from jealousy when a new child arrives at home, the old “DOHC” was no longer so desired, even though she was still very competent. In the mid-70s, she went through a good rejuvenation program and became the Honda CB 500T

(T of Twin, with an iconic brown seat that marked her forever in motorcycling memory).

Still, it was less celebrated than any other Honda

with four-cylinder engines that began to arrive in droves (CB 350 Four, CB 500 Four, CB 400 Four and CB 550 Four).

Disclosure The Honda CB 500X has a slightly greater commitment to dirt roads

In the first presentation of the new 2023 line of Honda CB 500

which has been going on for more than a month, the manufacturer showed the timeline of the two-cylinder medium-displacement Honda, but it started with the best known among Brazilians, the Honda CB 400 from 1980.

For me, the story began much earlier, in the Black Bomber

. The Brazilian CB 400 became the CB 450, gained a sporty version, the CBR 450SR, and left the scene 14 years later.

Its successor came only in 1997, a Honda CB 500

modern and totally different from the old one. Its parallel twin engine had the pistons going up and down alternately, while the previous one had both pistons going up and down at the same time.

This detail alone was enough to completely differentiate the operation of the two engines. Even much more evolved, the Honda CB 500

did not have the same popularity as the CB 400 and, because of that, it is currently considered a “cult” model.

Anyway, the new Honda CB 500 arrived in 2013, in three versions, the naked CB 500F, the CBR 500R sports

and mixed-use CB 500X. They underwent a slight renovation in 2017, for the 2018 line, and now they reach the 2023 line, without the sports version.

Almost a decade later, Honda CB 500F

and CB 500X

fully satisfy the motorcyclist who is looking for a modern, comfortable motorcycle with a very satisfactory performance.

For the brand’s faithful, the two 500’s, each with their own style, represent the stepping stone among low-displacement motorcycles, in this case the single-cylinder. Honda CB 250F Twister

and his next wish, the naked Honda CB 650R or the sporty CBR 650R, both with in-line four-cylinder engines.

To find out about the news of Honda CB 500F

and gives Honda CB 500X

we took different paths on highways, secondary roads, with many curves and mountains, and dirt roads (only for X).

Disclosure Honda CB 500X comes with a bold design and an efficient set and gained lighter wheels in the 2023 line

THE Honda CB 500X

it has a much wider use, behaving impeccably in curves and passing without major problems through alternative paths. It could be more aggressive on dirt, if it had tires more suited to it, which would certainly take away some of its performance on asphalt.

The Honda CB 500F, despite not being a sportive

as the old CBR 500R was – currently out of the brand’s line-up –, it is much more exciting on turned roads with good asphalt than the X.

The main change in the 2023 line of the Honda CB 500

is on the front suspension, which now has a 41 mm Showa inverted SFF-BP USD type fork. Both versions have this suspension, with a difference only in wheel travel, 120 mm on the F and 150 mm on the X.

There is also news in the brakes: the two motorcycles

they now have two 296 mm discs (before it was just a 320 mm disc), with a two-piston caliper and axial fixation on the CB 500X and a four-piston caliper and radial fixation on the CB 500F.

The Honda CB 500F now has lighter wheels, with five Y-spokes, while the Honda CB 500X

only the front wheel has changed, to accommodate the new pair of brake discs.

According to the manufacturer, these and a few other small changes left the two motorcycles

more balanced, with practically 50/50 weight distribution between the front and rear wheels. The water-cooled twin-cylinder engine has a displacement of 471 cm 3 and a DOHC head, with dual valve timing. The power of this engine is 50.2 hp.

Available in red, silver and grey, the Honda CB 500F

It has a suggested price of R$ 39,100. THE Honda CB 500X

It has the colors red, silver and green and costs R$ 41,600.