What are the best investments after the Selic rise?

On June 15, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to increase the Selic rate from 12.75% to 13.25%. As a result, the economy’s basic interest rates suffered impacts on credit and on GDP (Gross Domestic Product). However, fixed income applications become a viable option for those who want to invest, understand!

Fixed income securities

The hike in the basic interest rate affects securities linked to the Selic or CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), thus making the yield rate more attractive.

Among these securities is the Selic Treasury. Its income works as follows: it is indexed to Selic and added to a percentage, defined at the time of investment. Currently, there is a yield option for it maturing in 2025, whose yield is Selic + 0.1810%.

There are also CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), LCIs (Mortgage Letters of Credit) and LCAs (Agribusiness Letters of Credit). Fixed income securities are linked to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) when identified as floating rate. These bonds do not have a fixed yield, as they vary according to the basic interest rate.

Fixed income funds

Fixed income funds combine several securities in a single application. There are four types of them, mentioned below.

Short Term: The name of this fund is related to its expiration time. His term is 375 days.

Referenced: These funds have their income linked to a reference index, such as the Selic or IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index).

Simple: Simple funds must have at least 95% of their equity tied to government bonds.

External Debt: These already have 80% of their net worth invested in external debt securities under the responsibility of the Federal Government.

ETFs

Fixed income ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) can be another alternative to take advantage of the high Selic in your investments. These are passive management funds traded on the Stock Exchange, which replicate indices, such as those of Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities), to diversify the portfolio between public and private securities.

What is the best investment?

The best option for the aforementioned investments will depend on each person’s profile, the amount they have available and their objective, as well as the time they can leave the money yielding.

