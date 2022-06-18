What Happens When You Pop Champagne, According to Science

Since the Renaissance, when the Europeans invented champagneit was always accompanied by the “pop!”, that characteristic pop that occurs when we remove the cork from the bottle.

For many people, part of the joy of opening a bottle of this drink is exactly in this process, that is, in the tension of removing the wire, the bursting of the cork and the long-awaited effervescent fountain that follows.

(Source: Shutterstock)

But beyond all the joy generated by the situation above, something much more surprising happens in the milliseconds it takes to pop a bottle of champagne: the bottle in our hands becomes a supersonic minigun.

What makes the champagne pop?

Some scientific reasons they are behind the process that makes the cork fly away when we open a champagne.

When this drink is bottled it contains a lot of dissolved carbon dioxide. This gas, in this situation, generates several internal pressures that fluctuate according to the temperature of the place where the drink is stored.

When champagne is at rest, the pressure of carbon dioxide inside the bottle is no greater than the friction force between the cork and the bottle, as well as any wire mesh that holds the cork together. Therefore, it does not burst on its own.

But the situation is quite different when we shake the bottle…

Champagne, explosions and rockets

In a study recently published in the journal Physics of Fluid Dynamicsa group of engineers from India and France, managed to understand how gas flows and how the generated shock waves as soon as the champagne is opened.

(Source: Shutterstock)

They eventually discovered that the bubbly has a ballistic power that can even be dangerous depending on where the cork is pointed. As soon as the piece of cork is removed from the mouth of the bottle, the gas flow explodes at high speeds at the top of the neck.

Then the pressure and gas dissipate, something that happens in corona-shaped shock waves, or shock diamonds, similar to the patterns that form when missiles, rockets or jets are being launched.

The glittering crowns seen on this engine’s exhaust are known as shock diamonds. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Reproduction)

And what is this useful for?

It may seem pointless to study the behavior of carbon dioxide and the shape of its dispersion, as well as the pressure during the pop of a champagne. But, as co-author of the study, Robert Georges, from the Institut de Physique de Rennes, pointed out, a bottle of champagne can be a mini lab.

Although it is something simple, she allows the study of supersonic waves, pressure and gas changes basically in the palm of your hand. These recent discoveries, for example, could help develop electronics, equipment and vehicles. supersonic submersibles and even military weapons.

Oh! And since the cork speed can reach a speed 11 meters per second at the time of the burst, see where the mouth of the bottle is turning!