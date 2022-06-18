What is Shell’s electric car charging network like? Listen on the podcast | Electric Vehicles

Disclosure Shell charger opens on Av. Professor Celestino Bourroul, 34, in the North Zone of São Paulo

Raízen starts its ‘Electromobility Program’ by opening its first electric station, in the North Zone of SP. This is the first of 35 fast charging stations that the company intends to launch by the end of the year. All with the ability to recharge electric cars in up to 35 minutes, according to the Shell licensee.

Costs range from R$1.60 to R$1.90 per kWh, or more or less R$50 for a full load. Due to the strong relationship of root

with other companies — for example, tupinambá

chargers, or even car manufacturers — the consolidation of these points promises to greatly benefit consumers and companies that already make use of EVs.

Not only in terms of availability, but also because they are fast chargers

(unlike the others, which already operate in malls, supermarkets and other places).

Another very important aspect is the issue of quality and periodicity of maintenance. It will be harder to find dead chargers in the gas stations

when compared to other places that may not have such a regular inspection of the devices.

In order to understand even more about the subject and what is involved in the implementation project of porters

at the gas stations, we spoke with Rafael Rabello, director of renewable energy solutions at Raízen. Listen in full below.







The director mentioned some of the places where these next chargers will be installed. There will be some points on the ABC (one of them, next to the VW factory

, on the Anchieta Highway, in São Bernardo do Campo, SP). There will also be points on other highways, such as Ayrton Senna, Dutra, Régis Bittencourt, among others.

“We base our investments on studies that show that, by 2030, 5.5% of the fleet will be electrified. These projections place Brazil as an avant-garde country in this implementation and expansion of the use of renewable energies. Partnerships with the various agents in the electrification chain are essential for accelerating the process of electrification

”, says the executive.

As we found out with the director of renewable energy solutions, Rafael Rabello, the chargers will be 10% faster than the Wall Box

. And they can load plug templates from CSS1, CSS2 and CHAdeMo standards.

Raízen is focused on partnerships with companies in the charger sector, mobility and manufacturers

“The recent investment in Tupinambá is due to the fact that they are a reference in the experience for the consumer in supply (recharge) of electric vehicles

. We see that the Tupinambá software is essential for us to make our recharge network available, something that also happens in the opposite direction”.

“The integration of the platform developments of both companies will make the owners of electric cars

s have everything they need”, adds Rafael.

Customers who recharge their electric vehicles

at stations, they can pay by registering a credit card in the Tupinambá app, which is now available for download on the Apple Store and Play Store. Thus, the customer can check if the charger is already in use, in addition to the possibility of scheduling a recharge for the car.