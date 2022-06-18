What to watch: 3 hot releases to enjoy this weekend

Searching for quality movies and series to watch can be a somewhat complicated and often time-consuming task, but taking a look at the main releases from streaming platforms can make your search easier.

And, if you still don’t know what to watch in your leisure time that requires some series or movies, we’ve separated 3 unmissable releases for you to check out this week. Find out below!

Spiderhead – Netflix

(Source: Netflix/Disclosure)Source: Netflix

Streaming’s newest bet on the science fiction and action genre is the movie spiderheadwhich takes place in a dystopian future where people sentenced to prison can volunteer for experiments aimed at lowering their sentence.

Thus, one of the film’s volunteers ends up joining a project to use a drug that awakens feelings, and begins to question his interior, teaming up with another participant to discover these sensations.

The film premiered this Friday (17) on the streaming platform Netflix and has a strong cast formed by Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Charles Parnell, in addition to being directed by Joseph Kosinski.

This is one of the great new movies for you to watch and you can check out the full trailer of spiderhead below:

Cha Cha Real Smooth – Apple TV+

(Source: Apple TV/Disclosure)Source: Apple TV

Released this Friday (17) directly on the streaming platform Apple TV+ and with a strong cast, which includes Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson and Evan Assante, the film mixes drama and comedy in a great production directed by Cooper Raiff.

The drama follows young Andrew who, after graduating from college and starting his adult life, realizes that the course he chose was not what he wanted deep down and begins to have a crisis regarding the decision.

The young man returns to his parents’ house, unemployed and without knowledge, but discovers that he has always been good at parties and now uses it to hold events for other people. Which takes Andrew on a new journey in his life.

You can watch the full trailer for Cha Cha Real Smooth below to check out some of the film:

Maldives – Netflix

(Source: Netflix/Disclosure)Source: Netflix

Finally, one of the most awaited releases of the week, now speaking of series, is the newest production on the streaming platform Netflix, Maldiveswhich has just been released this past Wednesday (15).

This is a national production and has a cast of real stars, formed by Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, Sheron Menezzes and more, and follows the young Liz, who moves to the luxury condominium Maldives to be able to find her mother again.

What she doesn’t expect is that the condo is full of unique and peculiar characters, who take her on different adventures during her stay.

To learn more, you can check out the trailer:

Now that you know the best movies and series releases of the week, there are no more excuses to keep looking for what to watch!