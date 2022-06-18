WhatsApp launches new privacy features

WhatsApp has announced new privacy measures for users. The tools were being tested for a long time and finally arrived for everyone. People will be able to choose who can see their WhatsApp profile picture, last seen, Status and message.

“To further protect your online privacy, we are rolling out new options for your privacy control settings,” Meta said in a statement.

You will be able to choose between a few options: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody” and “My Contacts except…”. In the last option, users will be able to choose who are the people who will not see the information.

To access the new features, simply enter the settings tab, click on “Account” and then choose the “Privacy” option.

WhatsApp tests unread message filter on iPhone

Users who use WhatsApp often have come across those moments when you have a lot of messages to be answered, but you end up getting lost in the middle of so many chats. It is in these moments that the famous vacuums happen.

However, according to WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in the Meta messenger, these moments are close to an end, at least for those who have Apple cell phones. WhatsApp is starting to test a filter for unread conversations on iPhone.

The feature works in a very simple way, showing the conversations not yet read in a different tab from those that have already been answered when the filter is activated. For now, the tool is being tested in beta version 22.13.0.73 for iOS.

