Which Viih Tube Siblings Had a Love Triangle?

Today’s “Central Splash” (17) tried to unravel who are the famous brothers on the internet that the ex-BBB and influencer Viih Tube revealed to her followers on Instagram that she lived a love triangle.

Viih did not name names, but quickly the internet began to speculate which brothers who produce content on the internet the influencer was already close to.

The columnist of splash Aline Ramos says that the first name of brothers that comes up when one thinks of those who are famous on social networks is that of the Neto brothers.

At first you think of the Neto brothers. Did Viih Tube have a little drama with Felipe and Lucas Neto? But it doesn’t match.

The most likely names are Bruno and Lucas, known as the Berti Brothers. They are from Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, as is the former BBB and have already recorded some videos with her for YouTube.

Apparently, they are the Berti brothers. On their channel there is a video that says ‘reacting to my kiss with Viih Tube’.

In the video in question, the brothers react to a scene from the movie “O Enigma”, one of the productions of the influencer’s channel, in which one of them acts with her and exchanges kisses.

‘Splash Center’

Run by Chico Barney on YouTube (and on TikTok and on twitter) from Splash, Wednesday’s “Splash Show” has grown, got a new name and a near-primetime track just for it.

At “Central Splash”, from Monday to Friday, always at 6 pm, the columnist joins colleagues Aline Ramos, Leandro Carneiro and Lucas Pasin to discuss everything that is happening in reality shows, TV and in the lives of celebrities and sub-celebrities. .