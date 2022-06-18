Will Jurassic World have more sequels after Dominion?

Will there still be a sequel after the movie announced as the last in the franchise?

Jurassic World: Dominion it’s the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third in the new trilogy started in 2015. But will it really be the last film in the franchise as marketing has been announcing for some time? The answer might still be a bit hazy for fans of the title (via Den of Geek).

Despite having a lot of plot that could be addressed in future films, the director Colin Trevorrow says it’s time to “pass the baton”, suggesting that if there is a sequel to the film, he will not be responsible for it. According to him, the story he had to tell has already been successfully told and an entire trilogy – which took up nine years of his life – would be enough.

“I feel like I made a trilogy of movies, and it’s a lot”Trevorrow told the Den of Geek. “It was nine years of my life. And I feel like the audience would probably agree that they’ve seen what I have to say about it. I think there would be a lot of interest in what another filmmaker would have to say about it.”

Some actors like Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, agrees with the director and co-writer of the features and suggests that Dominion was the “end of the road” for the characters presented so far. This, however, does not mean that the Universal Pictures have no interest in expanding horizons and creating other sagas of the most beloved dinosaurs of all time.

After all, Dominion may mark the end of the Jurassic period, but what guarantees that a Mesozoic Park can’t follow soon after? Dinosaurs are still loose in human civilization and that can still give a lot of cloth to mango.

But and you? What would you think of a continuation of the long series? Share your opinion with us in the comments!

