Willian Arão receives polls from the European football elite, and could be another one to leave Flamengo

Flamengo’s idol, midfielder Willian Arão may be heading towards the European football elite this year. The player has been receiving polls from Bundesliga clubs and, in case of an official proposal, Flamengo will not hinder a possible exit. Who informs is Vene Casagrande.

Arão is 30 years old and has been defending Flamengo’s colors since 2016. He arrived at the Rio giants after gaining great prominence with the colors of Botafogo, the club’s rival. More than six years later, with his heyday lived in 2019, he may be leaving Flamengo.

Champion of almost everything, Aaron’s future could be European football. Journalist Vene Casagrande reports that Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the player’s football. In the mid-year window, things can heat up and, in case of a proposal, Flamengo will give in.

With the Flamengo shirt, Willian Arão has won several titles, among them, two Brasileirão, Libertadores and Recopas do Brasil.

Isla leaves Flamengo

While Arão is close to leaving Fla, Isla is on his way out. The Chilean will play for Catolica, one of the great football teams in Chile.