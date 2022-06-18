With precarious hygiene conditions, pizzeria has its activities suspended in Porto Alegre

A pizzeria had its activities suspended after verification of irregularities and sanitary violations in the north of Porto Alegre.

The inspection took place this Friday (17) after a complaint. The action was jointly carried out by the Civil Police, through the Consumer Protection Police Station (Decon/Deic), the Health Surveillance Directorate and the Porto Alegre Municipal Guard.

According to the Civil Police, the pizzeria, whose name was not disclosed, is located on Avenida Baltazar de Oliveira Garcia, in the Rubem Berta neighborhood.

The municipal surveillance had already tried to carry out the inspection at a previous time, but there was no collaboration from the owner.

“Which refused to provide data on the establishment, as well as resisted the inspection orders issued by the municipal body, which required police support for the inspection to be carried out”, said the Civil Police.

During the action, public agents found non-compliance with regulatory standards for the operation of the establishment.

“Among the irregularities, the absence of liquid soap and paper towels for cleaning the hands of kitchen staff stands out; the absence of a thermometer and food temperature control; poorly packaged food (in broken, dirty pots or in direct contact with plastic bags unsuitable for food packaging), favoring cross-contamination, in addition to foods with altered organoleptic characteristics, constituting a sanitary violation, which can generate a serious risk to public health”, reported the Civil Defense.

offense

As a result of the precarious hygiene conditions in the pizzeria’s kitchen, the activities of the commercial establishment were suspended.

The pizzeria will only be able to resume its commercial and production activities after a new inspection, upon correction of irregularities.

According to delegate Alexandre Fleck, the inspection promoted aims to ensure that safe food is made available to the population.

“The person responsible for the establishment may respond for a crime against consumer relations, prescribed in item IX of article 7 of Law No. 8,137/90”, highlighted Fleck.