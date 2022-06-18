With shares falling, Petrobras loses R$ 27.3 billion in market value in 1 day | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on With shares falling, Petrobras loses R$ 27.3 billion in market value in 1 day | Economy 5 Views

Petrobras shares fell by more than 10% during the trading session and ended with a drop of more than 7%, in the wake of the strong decline in oil abroad, even after the state company announced a new rise in fuel prices. Petrobras’ common shares (PETR3) closed down 7.25%, at R$29.93, while preferred shares (PETR4) lost 6.09%, at R$27.31.

(CORRECTION: When published, this story incorrectly stated that the Petrobras lost BRL 32 billion in market value in 1 day. In fact, it lost R$ 27.3 billion. The information was corrected by Economatica and the report was corrected at 18:50)

According to Economatica, based on the closing heart of the shares, the market value of Petrobras on the stock market shrank to R$ 375.7 billion this Friday, against R$ 403 billion at the close of the previous trading session.

Despite the fall, Petrobras remains the most valuable company on the B3, followed by Vale.

Fears of government interference

Markets reacted negatively to the political dispute over Petrobras, amid signs of political interference in the state-owned company.

Outside, international oil prices hit week lows, pressured by a drop in US gasoline futures contracts, as interest rate hikes by major central banks fueled concerns of a sharp economic slowdown. The August Brent crude contract closed down 5.58% at $113.12 a barrel, while the US July WTI crude contract fell 6.82% at $109.56 a barrel.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Caixa releases withdrawals of up to R$ 1,000 for those who need quick cash

THE Federal Savings Bank is releasing a loan for those who want to get out …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved