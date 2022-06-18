With shares falling, Petrobras loses R$ 27.3 billion in market value in 1 day | Economy

Petrobras shares fell by more than 10% during the trading session and ended with a drop of more than 7%, in the wake of the strong decline in oil abroad, even after the state company announced a new rise in fuel prices. Petrobras’ common shares (PETR3) closed down 7.25%, at R$29.93, while preferred shares (PETR4) lost 6.09%, at R$27.31.

(CORRECTION: When published, this story incorrectly stated that the Petrobras lost BRL 32 billion in market value in 1 day. In fact, it lost R$ 27.3 billion. The information was corrected by Economatica and the report was corrected at 18:50)

According to Economatica, based on the closing heart of the shares, the market value of Petrobras on the stock market shrank to R$ 375.7 billion this Friday, against R$ 403 billion at the close of the previous trading session.

Despite the fall, Petrobras remains the most valuable company on the B3, followed by Vale.

Fears of government interference

Markets reacted negatively to the political dispute over Petrobras, amid signs of political interference in the state-owned company.