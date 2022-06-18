With the advance of the pandemic in the DF, Saúde relocates more beds for Covid

The Department of Health of the Federal District (SES/DF) started the remobilization of pulmonary ventilatory support beds at the Hospital Regional de Samambaia (HRSam) to serve patients with aggravated conditions of Covid-19. According to the folder, the measure “is part of a strategy to meet the needs of the moment.”

Currently, 10 new beds are being mobilized. According to InfoSaúde, the portfolio’s transparency portal, this Friday (17/6), of the 35 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the treatment of Covid-19 in the public network, 25 were occupied.

In the queue for a bed, there are 14 people with suspected or confirmed infection by the disease. Of these, 13 are 20 years old or older.

Despite the measure, the secretary says that the pandemic is monitored daily. “It is important for people to know that the situation is being monitored every day, in real time by the health teams”, completes the folder in a note.

new cases

In the last 24 hours, the DF recorded 7,062 new cases of the disease and four deaths. The transmission rate dropped to 1.72, which indicates that a group of 100 people is capable of infecting another 172.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), when the index is above 1 it means that the pandemic is advancing.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the federal capital has reported 766,392 infections and 11,708 deaths.

