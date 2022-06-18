With the long lines, the airport decides to install screens throughout the terminal

Image: Cjh1452000 / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





With the problem of the long boarding lines that affect most airports in Europe, due to the insufficiency of ground service employees in the face of high passenger demand, Schiphol Airport, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, informs that it launched, since last week, , a test with additional screens throughout the terminal.

The displays indicate actual wait times for Security Control, and form part of Schiphol’s Summer 2022 Action Plan, which – among other things – includes measures to improve the provision of information to passengers.

These screens were initially placed in Departures Hall 1, after which they will be extended to other locations throughout the terminal building. The screens will offer additional information than the regular screens next to Security Control, which Schiphol is already using to inform passengers of actual wait times.

Image: Schiphol Airport





According to the airport administrator, the new screens will ensure that passengers further down the boarding line are also aware of actual waiting times.

“Not knowing how long you have to wait in line and the fear of missing your flight are among the most irritating unpredictability for air passengers. Naturally, this is also the subject of the most frequently asked questions. The purpose of these screens is to rest passengers’ minds while they are in line,” said Patricia Vitalis, Director of Airport Operations at Schiphol Airport.

The situation has become so critical in recent weeks that the Dutch company KLM, the main user of the airport, came to carry out empty flights to stop taking more passengers to Schiphol.