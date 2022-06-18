Without Mano Menezes, Inter has a team of reserves and prepares for De Pena’s return | International

After the 2-1 victory over Goiás on Wednesday night, Inter performed again this Friday afternoon. Substitutes and players who were not listed participated in a collective. Among them were Carlos de Pena, Taison and Bruno Méndez. Coach Mano Menezes was absent from the activity, suffering from the flu, and stayed in the internal areas of CT Parque Gigante.

The first two were suspended in the last round and are available again. De Pena returns to the team, while shirt 7 is currently an option for the course of the matches.

Bruno Méndez, in turn, awaits the outcome of the negotiation between Colorado and Corinthians, holder of his rights. The defender has already played the six games allowed in the Brasileirão to be able to defend another team in the competition. There is still no agreement on the division of economic rights between the clubs.

1 of 1 De Pena trains at Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes De Pena trains at Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes

The holders ran on the lawn in physical recovery after the victory. Then they followed the movement of their companions. Renê is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh and is out. Moses wins a straight on the left side.

Inter’s likely team has Daniel; Busts, Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena and Alan Patrick; David and Wanderson.

Another absence was Rodrigo Dourado. The midfielder was released by Inter to travel to Mexico and undergo medical examinations at Atlético San Luis, which agreed to sign the player.

Colorado returns to work this Saturday morning. On Sunday, Mano Menezes’ team faces Botafogo for the 13th round of the Brasileirão, at 18:00 in Beira-Rio. The Gauchos are in third with 21 points, four behind leader Palmeiras. Cariocas appear in 14th, with 15th.

