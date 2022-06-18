Woman spends seven months with Covid and ‘creates’ 22 coronavirus mutations

A woman in her 60s spent more than seven months testing positive for Covid-19 and, during that time, produced 22 mutations of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The case was reported by a virologist from Austria, where the patient was followed up.

The elderly woman, infected in late 2020, was taking immunosuppressive drugs to treat a relapse of lymphoma before Covid-19. During the contagion, she had relatively mild symptoms of the disease, such as coughing and tiredness.

At the microbiology facility in Ausservillgraten, the researcher and her colleagues analyzed more than 24 viral samples from the resident. The mutations seen in half of them were also later detected in the Ômicron variant, which emerged in late 2021.

“When Omicron was found, we had a big surprise moment,” Sissy Therese Sonnleitner told the journal Nature. And she added: “We already had these mutations in our variant.”

This variant did not arise through the infection of the woman, which, according to the virologist, does not seem to have transmitted it to anyone. However, even if it is not yet completely proven, chronic infections – such as the patient’s – are the main candidates for the origins of Omicron and other variants that drove the waves of Covid-19 globally.

"I think there can be no doubt in anyone's mind that these [infecções longas] are a source of new variants," added Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, to Nature.





















worldwide effort















Since the end of 2019, scientists have sequenced the genomes of more than 11 million samples of Sars-CoV-2 taken from patients. This action allowed them to draw an evolutionary tree of the virus, which shows how it has changed with each passage around the planet. Only a few mutations were stable for longer than a month as they were passed on to other people.

According to the study, the new mutations arise as the infection spreads from cell to cell. Not all of them will be harmful, but there are some that can add advantages over other versions of the virus in the individual’s body, increasing its contagion capacity or providing more resistance to the immune defenses.

These two situations are the main ways in which Sars-CoV-2 has evolved since it was first found in 2019.

In acute infections, which last about a week or two, the “advantageous” mutations have less time to overcome the weaker ones, which, in theory, makes the possibility of them being transmitted low.

However, studies show that only a few virus particles, possibly just one, are needed to generate a new infection. Therefore, the possibility of contagion ends up becoming uncertain.

“Which of these viruses is in the aerosol droplet you sneeze at the moment someone passes by and breathes in is largely a matter of luck,” Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, told Nature.

In chronic infections, which can last for weeks or months, viruses with “advantageous” mutations have more time to overcome the others. In a process called recombination, which consists of combining the genetic material of two strains, more apt viruses may appear.

"These viruses have opportunities not just to evolve one way, in one direction, but literally thousands, maybe tens of thousands of directions over the course of months," warned Sarah Otto, an evolutionary biologist at the University of British Columbia.















Search for the origin of variants

















The Alpha variant, identified in the UK at the end of 2020, was the first variant of Sars-CoV-2 suspected of arising from a chronic infection. But this is not the only hypothesis, it may also have arisen in a region with little capacity for genomic surveillance.

Andrew Rambaut and Verity Hill, biologists at the Institute for Evolutionary Biology at the University of Edinburgh, suggest, from a chance finding, that chronic infection was the most likely source. They reported in a preprint in March the discovery of an intermediate version of Alpha, collected from a person in south east England in July 2020, two months before it was first detected in the same region.

The virus had several characteristics of Alpha, and the study suggests that only once it combined mutations did it have a high ability to spread.

These combinations have also been seen in Omicron, which has several overlapping sublines and mutations. The lower severity characteristic of this variant may also be the result of a chronic infection, as research shows that this aspect was acquired by the virus’ preference to contaminate the upper airways.

It likely progressed from a strain that infected the upper and lower airways and from a coordinated evolution—when a virus spends months in a person's body. However, it is still unclear what evolutionary forces drove this change.





Next steps

The researchers want to understand how the virus might evolve the ability to spread from person to person more easily, to evade the immune response, or to become more or less severe. Chronic infections can provide some or all of these answers.

The chances that this knowledge will help prevent an upcoming deadly strain or trace the origin of a new variant are still remote.

But virologists hope that this contribution to understanding viral evolution can anticipate what future variants will look like and possibly find effective ways to treat chronic infections — particularly in people with immune system deficiencies, who don’t always respond strongly to vaccines.

“It’s such an important problem as we don’t want another variant that we can’t deal with,” Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, told Nature.

He added: "We need to go beyond case reports and understand what the virus is really evolving during this time."




