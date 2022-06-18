Wukong looks gorgeous in new gameplay video

Black Myth: Wukong, the game from Chinese studio Game Science that has already won fans around the world despite the launch seems far away, looks even more impressive in a video released on Thursday (17). Whether in terms of combat or art, the title is extremely promising.

available on channel GameV, the preview in question shows the protagonist facing hordes of enemies with attacks and pirouettes, in addition to also presenting some giant bosses with the potential to appear in From Software games. Check it out below:

Announced in 2020, Black Myth: Wukong is a third-person action game that harks back to the soulslike subgenre. During combat, whether against giant opponents or ordinary creatures, players must alternate between attacking, blocking, and dodging.

More than any other aspect, two characteristics of Wukong stood out positively when the game was revealed: the level of finish in terms of visuals and the fluidity of the action sections, which always seemed crowded with enemies and yet the game kept stable.

Reproduction: Game Science.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for Black Myth: Wukong. The game is inspired by the classic of Chinese literature we know as Journey to the West, which also served as inspiration for Dragon Ball. So, if you felt that the main character’s staff looked familiar, as did the flying cloud, know that it wasn’t just an impression.

While the game is not released, consider reading the book. Even though the story, at the end of the day, is not so similar to the original in the game, it is still a classic worthy of everyone’s attention.