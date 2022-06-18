Xbox app now shows if a game runs well on your PC

Other improvements and fixes have been added to improve navigation in the app

THE Microsoft announced the improvements coming in June to the app Xbox at the PRAÇAthe main novelty is a feature that will allow you to find out if a game runs well on your computer without having to download the game to find out about the performance in your configuration.

The novelty is still in the implementation stage and does not have the information for all games in the catalog, especially the latest releases, which take time to obtain data on the specifications necessary to have a satisfactory gaming experience.

Tila Nguyensenior manager and leader of products and experiences at Xboxexplains how the new feature works: “The app compares game performance on PCs with similar specs to yours to show a prediction of how well we expect the game to run. If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you can preview the game’s system requirements for more details on what you need to run the game.”

Check out all confirmed Xbox games in the next 12 months

– Continues after advertising –

In addition to being able to identify the games that run on your PC, the Microsoft also revamped the design of the application, offering a sidebar that contains the destinations most sought after by players, allowing the user to have a more intuitive navigation and be able to find their games and use the application’s features in an easier and more practical way.

Tila Nguyen also emphasizes that the development team of the Xbox App for Windows continues to work to fix problems and offer more comfortable usability: “We’re continuing to make improvements to the app’s backend to make it run more smoothly and reliably, and we’ve addressed major reported issues and will continue to do so with app updates.”

Did you like the possibility of knowing if your computer runs a game instead of having to download a title to test? Share in the comments with your opinion!

– Continues after advertising –

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of June 2022

Forza Motorsport: Microsoft presents trailer for the game and confirms release for 2023

Game will be released for Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second quarter of next year



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: XboxWire