Young man caught with teenager in Valparaíso will answer for kidnapping and rape

posted on 06/17/2022 20:31 / updated on 06/17/2022 21:37



(credit: Material provided to the Post Office)

The 19-year-old boy caught by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) in the company of the 13-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving school in Asa Sul on Tuesday (14/6) will answer for the crimes of kidnapping and rape of vulnerable. O Mail found out that he is a soldier in the Army. The girl was found by investigators from the 1st Police Station (Asa Sul), in the late afternoon of this Friday (17), in Valparaíso de Goiás.

The boy lives alone in the surroundings of the DF and, to the police, claimed that he met the girl through Instagram and that she decided to meet him of her own volition. He also said that she lied about her true age, claiming to be 16 years old.

According to delegate Maurício Iacozzilli, deputy of the 1st DP, the boy’s cell phone will be forwarded to the forensic examination. “At first, he will answer for kidnapping and rape of vulnerable people,” he said.

Disappearance

The teenager left school, at 913 Sul, on Tuesday afternoon (14/6), wearing a denim jacket, black pants and white sandals. According to family members, she did not get into the school van on the way home, in Riacho Fundo.

O Mail found that, around 12:30 pm on the same day, the teenager boarded an app transport in the company of a 19-year-old young man. Footage taken by the police shows the girl getting into a white Onyx.