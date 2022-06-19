18 great deals on tickets, packages and resorts for you to take advantage of today!

How about taking advantage of Sunday to plan your next trip? It can be in Brazil or abroad. Today we bring good opportunities for you to fly with unbeatable prices on flexible tickets. It has flights to Europe, the United States and the Brazilian Northeast. For those who do not have flexibility in the date, we also have 2 in 1 tickets to the Old Continent, flights to Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. We ended up with good offers on national packages and hotel rates. Enjoy!

Flexible Flights

CHEAP EUROPE – Flexible flights to Lisbon, Paris or another European city from BRL 1,504 – See here

UNITED STATES – Flexible flights to Miami, Orlando or New York from R$1,635 from São Paulo, Brasília, Curitiba and more cities! – Look here

FLEX FLIGHTS TO BAHIA – Flexible flights to Salvador or Porto Seguro from R$ 248 round trip – See here

NORTH EAST – Flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal from R$361 from Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and more cities – See here

Airline tickets

EUROPE 2 in 1 – Tickets to two European countries from R$3,433 from São Paulo, Salvador and more cities – See here

EUROPE IN EXECUTIVE CLASS – Flights to Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, Madrid and Milan from R$ 7,658 – See here

URUGUAY – Flights to Montevideo or Punta del Este from R$813 from Porto Alegre and other cities – See here

SAMPA – Flights to São Paulo from R$ 203 leaving from several cities – See here

RIVER – Flights to Rio de Janeiro from R$ 238 leaving from several cities – See here

packages and hotels

JERICOACOARA – Packages with accommodation plus flight to Jeri airport from R$1,017 per person – See here

PACKAGES FOR NORONHA – Packages to Fernando de Noronha from R$1,231 from the Northeast and R$1,731 from São Paulo and more cities – See here

PACKAGE FOR LAWN – Packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 568 per person departing from São Paulo, Curitiba and more cities – See here

RESORT WEEK – Daily rates in the countryside of São Paulo or in Búzios and packages to Foz do Iguaçu and Cancún with up to 35% OFF – See here

MINAS GERAIS – All Inclusive or full board rates in Minas Gerais from R$ 603 – See here

OLYMPIA – Daily rates in Olímpia with breakfast and complimentary for two children from R$ 414 – See here

HILTON – Hilton Hotels, in São Paulo, with daily rates from R$ 458 and courtesy for children – See here

SAO PAULO – All Inclusive or full board rates at a resort in the interior of São Paulo from R$ 1,088 – See here

BAHIA ALL INCLUSIVE – Flights plus accommodation at Grand Palladium Imbassaí from R$2,369 per person – See here