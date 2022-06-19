24 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (17)

In this holiday break this Friday (17), how about getting to know some new apps or games on Android? So, check out a handful of options with a 100% discount.
O Canaltech found 24 apps, mobile games and icon packs on offer in the Play Store. It’s a golden chance for anyone who wants to know a new game or icon pack to redecorate their mobile screen.
Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
apps
Games
PUSH (R$ 4.59) – Puzzle
Neo Monsters (R$ 0.99) – RPG
Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG ($18.99) – RPG
Defense Zone HD (R$9.49) – Strategy
- [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – RPG
Defense Zone 2 HD (R$9.49) – Strategy
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG (R$18.99) – RPG
Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD (R$9.49) – Strategy
CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy
Building a VIP Ship (R$9.99) – RPG
DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game (R$8.99) – RPG
icon packs
Goody – Icon Pack (R$9.60)
Pixel Net White – Icon Pack (R$ 7.49)
Mevo – Icon Pack (R$ 4.59)
Meegis – Icon Pack (BRL 4.59)
Nougat Square – Icon Pack (R$3.69)
Popo – Icon Pack (BRL 5.99)
Aurum – Icon Pack (BRL 3.59)
Rancy – Icon Pack (BRL 5.49)
Esini – Icon Pack (BRL 3.29)
Flox – Icon Pack (R$ 2.89)
