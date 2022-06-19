5 news that shook cryptocurrencies this week – Money Times

This week, some of the events in the world of cryptocurrencies gained greater prominence among users and enthusiasts of this market.

Check out the five most read news stories below. Crypto Times between the 12th and 17th of June:

5th place — Binance broker temporarily suspends withdrawals from Bitcoin Network

THE Binancethe biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced that it had temporarily suspended withdrawals from Bitcoin Networkthis Monday (13), at 8:43 am, Brasília time.

looting of bitcoin (BTC) on other networks (BEP20 and ERC20) they remain open and are working normally, said the broker.

#4 — Stocks of companies with exposure to Bitcoin melt amid crypto crash

Amid the sharp drop in cryptocurrencies, with the bitcoin melting for the mark of US$ 23 thousandthe actions of companies with exposure to this market were also hit.

MicroStrategy (MSTR)whose CEO is BTC maximalist Michael Saylor, recorded a 26.72% drop in premarket this Monday (13), reaching $149, the lowest since September 2020, according to Decrypt.

🏆 3rd place — Bitcoin plummets to $23K and market cap drops below $1 Tri

Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) lost more than 10% of their value in the last 24 hours, reaching the lowest levels of the last 17 months and generating a wave of liquidations.

Bitcoin recorded a loss of 13.8% on the last day, trading at USD 23,642 at the time of publishing this news. The biggest weekly loss cryptocurrency market share was even higher, at 24.6%.

🏆 2nd place — With Bitcoin falling, crypto veterans are eyeing another price level

The round numbers are a fixture for viewers of charts from the Bitcoin, with many eyeing the $20,000 level amid the latest tumble. But veterans know to watch out for a more important level: $19,511.

This was the maximum the digital currency reached during the 2017 bull cycle. Over its approximately 12-year trading history, the Bitcoin never dropped below the peaks of previous cycles, according to Vetle Lunde and Jaran Mellerud of Arcane Research, so a drop below that mark would be very significant.

🏆 1st place — For Bill Gates, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are ‘100% based on the fool’s theory’

bill Gates never been a fan of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it’s the billionaire criticized these markets at a TechCrunch climate conference on Tuesday.

Gates said the assets are “based on the fool’s theory,” which is the idea that investors can make money if they buy overvalued assets, because there will always be someone “sillier” willing to pay even more for those assets.

