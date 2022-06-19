5 professions that are making success in 2022

If you are unemployed or looking for other alternatives to make money from home, there are a few options. Just be aware of the necessary knowledge and skills that professionals need to develop in order to occupy the best positions.

The use of digital technologies and understanding of the business environment should be part of their repertoire, fostered by the search for constant learning. Therefore, observing future prospects and requirements helps you become a good professional, ensuring excellent financial returns.

Check out 5 professions to conquer your financial independence

data scientist

The data scientist is responsible for transforming information into strategic knowledge, reading a series of surveys to propose the best decision-making.

traffic manager

Traffic managers aim to increase a website’s qualified audience from advertisements. It is the professional ability to identify the best advertising opportunities, making people know certain brands.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Currently, all companies need to adapt to the General Data Protection Law, which seeks to guarantee users’ right to privacy. Therefore, understand consumer-oriented laws, the functioning of internet technologies and people management.

data engineer

The data engineer structures the processes involving information collection, its storage and what are the best tools to automate business processes. Those who have knowledge in IT can specialize in this area and meet the demand of companies.

UX/UI Designer

The Customer Experience Designer does its best to understand the consumer’s purchase journey and prescribes the best path, seeking to make consumers a fan of the brand.