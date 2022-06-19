6 items you can buy on food stamps, but you can’t even imagine

Food and meal vouchers, as many people already know, are benefits – and also rights – that several companies provide to their employees. Despite being “perks” released to different people across the country, believe me, there are still a lot of people who don’t know what to use them for.

If you are one of those people who never knew what to buy with your voucher, don’t worry, because these problems end today, as we have separated here six of the main foods that can be purchased with the benefit.

To stay inside and get the best out of your right, keep reading.

What are these vouchers?

First of all, it is interesting that we explain what, in fact, these so-called valleys are. As the name suggests, meal vouchers and meals suffer some differences, however both are offered by companies to workers.

The food stamp (VA) is made available solely and exclusively for the purchase of items essential so that meals can be prepared at home, that is, it can be used in vegetables, supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and greengrocers.

The meal ticket (RV) is the ticket that can be used to buy food for immediate consumption, so it can be used in different places such as restaurants, bakeries, food apps and snack bars.

Although both are released to workers, the Labor Legislation provides for some food items as prohibited from being acquired through payment with these vouchers. In cases of illegal acquisition, the worker is subject to being dismissed for just cause, in addition to having to pay the value of a traffic ticket.

With that in mind, here we separate a list of the main foods that can be bought with the voucher, but not everyone knows or still has doubts. Check it out below:

Egg

Eggs are foods that ended up being affected by the high inflation in 2020, because of the pandemic, however they can be bought from the valley, which makes many people feel a great relief in their pockets.

After all, the egg cannot be missed, especially because it is used to prepare different types of dishes and can even be used in complete meals such as breakfast, lunch and dinner, for example.

fruits

In addition to eggs, fruits can also be paid for by the benefit. Therefore, it is possible for the worker to maintain a healthy routine, with foods considered great for accelerating metabolism and the like. The best part? Without spending your own money.

In this case, the purchase can take place in a supermarket or, if you prefer, in a vegetable you trust, where prices are usually even more expensive. lows. Like eggs, fruits can be used to prepare various dishes, from sweet to savory. The mango salad is a good example.

Meat

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilians have been suffering from the rise in the value of meats that seems to have no end. Unfortunately, few people know that they can use the voucher to take that desired meat home.

In this case, in addition to having a great relief in the pocket, citizens will have interesting options of dishes to prepare later, by guaranteeing the protein.

juice and soda

Now thinking about drinks, juices and soft drinks can also be purchased using food stamps. However, it is necessary to be careful, after all, if the one you are interested in has some alcoholic percentage, they may end up on the list of drinks prohibited.

Cookie

This is another food that people like a lot and that can also be bought with the benefit. Therefore, you will have the guarantee that your afternoon snack can be tasty and filling. If you have a child at home, even better, because it already ensures that the little one doesn’t run out of something sweet to nibble on on a daily basis.

Frozen food

Finally, another type of food that can be obtained with the benefit in question is frozen foods. Just be careful here, because the voucher that can be used is the food voucher, since we are talking about food whose preparation is necessary for consumption.