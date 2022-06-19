9 out of 11 directors resign

After the government privatized Eletrobras, nine of the company’s 11 directors resigned on Saturday (18). The objective is to let the new shareholders choose the composition of the Board.

In a letter delivered to Eletrobras, the directors stated that the privatization of the company “will bring new opportunities for investment and expansion of its activities”.

“It is now up to this Board of Directors, after deep and effective contributions to the process, to ensure that the new corporate structure – defined without the figure of a controlling shareholder – will form a new collegiate body”, informed the document.

The group justified that it was “imbued with a sense of accomplishment” and aware of this “new need” for the company and also for Brazil.

Despite the resignation, the nine councilors will remain in office until the election of their replacements. There is, however, no date set for the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Privatization of Eletrobras

The debut on the stock exchange, on June 13, of Eletrobras shares marked the beginning of the privatized era for the largest company in the Brazilian electricity sector, after a telenovela spanning almost three decades. The deal is also the only major privatization promised by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, just six months from the end of the current term of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Privatized, Eletrobras promises to generate more investments in the electricity sector and stimulate energy supply in the country. But the law that made the company’s privatization process possible should also make consumers’ electricity bills more expensive in the coming years, according to experts.

With the capitalization, Eletrobras is no longer controlled by the government and becomes a corporation – a company that has several shareholders without any of them having more than 50% of the control, with a board and direction defined by the council formed by the shareholders.

The Brazilian State will maintain a golden share, a special type of action with greater powers to intervene in matters considered strategic. In the case of Eletrobras, the government may, if desired, prevent a private company from taking control of the company with more than 50% of the shares.