A runaway truck driver who ran over pedestrians and left three dead was heard and released by the police in Crato, Ceará | caribbean

During the accident, the truck driven by the suspect also hit houses and other vehicles that were parked at the scene. Due to the tragedy, the city hall of Crato canceled the opening party for the city’s anniversary, which would take place on the night of this Friday (17).

According to the Crato Regional Police Station, the driver showed no signs of intoxication. He provided clarification at the police unit and was released.

According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS), the 46-year-old driver presented himself at the Crato Regional Police Station shortly after the incident, took a breathalyzer test, which did not indicate the presence of alcohol in the driver’s body. conductor. The police unit launched an investigation into the case.

According to witnesses, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after a brake failure and hit people who were on a sidewalk and on the street. At least six cars were dragged away and some were completely destroyed.

Samu reported, this Saturday morning (18), that three rescued were taken to the Cariri Regional Hospital, in Juazeiro do Norte. Two males (aged 18 and 55 years) and one female (aged 50 years) were treated consciously, but with potentially serious injuries.

The Security Secretariat reported that five people were taken to hospitals in the region, both by Samu and by private means.

At the scene, the TV Verdes Mares team witnessed other injured people being rescued by people.

In videos posted on social media, it is possible to see people in despair trying to help the injured.

Firefighters said they were called to the scene around 7pm. Two garrisons went to the accident, one from Crato and the other from Juazeiro do Norte. The district is 28 kilometers from the municipality’s headquarters, on the stretch of the highway that connects Cariri to Fortaleza.

In a post on social media, the governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, regretted the accident that left people dead and injured.

“Our teams from the Fire Department, Samu and the police were called to provide immediate assistance and support to the victims. My solidarity with the families in this moment of immense pain”, published the governor.

