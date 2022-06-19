Abandoned and unused Fiat 147 found after 35 years | cars

Reproduction / Instagram The so-called “Kaskote Brothers” found the Fiat 147 abandoned in a barn in Argentina and are going to sell it

Despite the thick layer of dust on all sides, the interior of the red Fiat 147, built in 1987, is as good as new. There’s still plastic on the seats and components like the steering and dashboard are immaculate, as if they’ve just come off the assembly line, with no trace of wear and tear.

What is also impressive is the state of the metal parts of the Fiat 147

, even under the seats, in perfect condition. And the engine will only need a cleaning, new fluids, among other details to start turning as if it were new.

It is not yet known how the car ended up in the barn and ended up being abandoned for so long. time

, but that should soon be revealed. After going through the necessary treatments, the Fiat 147 zero kilometre will be sold.

The compact of the Italian brand was the first model produced by Fiat

in Betim (MG), in 1976 and spent 11 years in production, having lived with the Fiat Uno

between 1984 and 1987. Therefore, the specimen that was found is from the last series that leaves the Minas Gerais factory. The car was also made by Sevel in Argentina until 1996.

O Fiat 147

comes with a 1,049 cc engine that was used in the first One Mille

in 1990, which became the cheapest model on sale in Brazil, with a four-speed manual gearbox, a simple carburetor and only one reversing light on the driver’s side taillight, among other items designed to reduce the final cost. .