Abel Ferreira tests positive for covid-19 and should miss Palmeiras

Coach Abel Ferreira tested positive for covid-19 today (18) and should miss Palmeiras in Monday’s classic (20) against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. The information was released by the club itself.

Abel did not participate in the Palmeiras presentation at the Football Academy this morning, and the training was coordinated by the assistants. According to the club, the coach felt flu-like symptoms, tested positive and “was promptly isolated and will have his recovery monitored by doctors” in the coming days. He now needs to test negative in order to resume his duties.

The trend is that the coach is not on the edge of the field in the Choque-Rei of 20 hours (from Brasília) on Monday. He still runs the risk of losing the next game, another classic against São Paulo. Both games will be held at Morumbi, the first for the Brasileirão, and the second for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Abel Ferreira showed flu-like symptoms, was tested for Covid-19 and tested positive. He has been isolated and will be monitored by club doctors. We wish a speedy recovery to our technician. 🇵🇹#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/LzTbpI5ude — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 18, 2022

How was the training

Athletes who played more than 45 minutes against Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque, performed regenerative activities at the Football Academy. The rest of the group worked on the pitch, with the return of Kuscevic after commitments with the Chilean national team.

The squad participated in a collective training session on a reduced field. Left-back Jorge, in turn, did individual activities after warming up with his teammates. He is recovering from a trauma to his right knee, suffered in the victory over Coritiba, six days ago.