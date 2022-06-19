Accident happened in the production of “The Chosen One”

The productions of Netflix happen all over the world and some can pose dangers to the people involved. That’s what happened this week with the actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco Conzales Aguilarseries actors “The Chosen One”, who died after a van accident.

The fatality happened last Thursday (18). The team was moving to another recording area in the Mexico. According to the North American portal The Associated Press, other team members were inside the car and were injured after the accident.

The name of the production company responsible for the series was not disclosed and according to the information, the members of the production worked in Santa Rosalia, disaster site. The show is based on the HQ”American Jesus”, which is about the coming of a new messiah to planet Earth to save humanity. Netflix has yet to announce the upcoming work.

Maldives

new series of Netflix‘Maldives‘ was already a hit with audiences, and after 24 hours of premiere, it was already in the Top 10 of streaming, reaching 2nd place, behind only the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders. The series, which became available this Wednesday (15), is a fun mystery story, starring women acclaimed by the national media.