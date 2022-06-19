Actress Ilka Soares, from ‘Rainha da Sucata’, dies at 89 – 06/18/2022 – Illustrated

Died at the age of 89, in Rio de Janeiro, the actress Ilka Soares. She was hospitalized in a clinic in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and was undergoing cancer treatment.

The information was confirmed by his grandson, the stylist Thomaz Azulay. He posted a tribute to his grandmother on his Instagram profile.

“It is with sadness and peace that the family communicates the death of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and biggest star Ilka Soares, at 7:30 am on 06/18 at Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro. that life is beautiful.”

Life and Career

Born on June 21, 1932, Ilka Soares was an actress and model who, during the 50s and 60s, became known as one of the most beautiful women in Brazil.

Soares’ career on stage and on television began in 1947, through a beauty contest promoted by the newspaper O Globo. At the time, her family didn’t have the money to pay for the dresses, and she got a sponsorship to continue in the contest.

It was during the dispute that she met Ugo Lombardi, Bruna Lombardi’s father, and was invited to audition for the film “Iracema”, adapted by José de Alencar. The film was released in 1949, and brought greater prominence to Soares. From then on, she was hired and started working on shows and soap operas.

During his career, he worked alongside figures such as Otto Lara Resende, Dercy Gonçalves, Betty Faria, Marília Pêra, Jô Soares and Paulo Silvino.

Among the soap operas highlighted in his career are “Anjo Mau” (1976), “Elas por Elas” (1982), “Champagne” (1983), “Corpo a Corpo” (1984), “Mandala” (1987), ” What King Am I?”, “Top Model” (1989), “Rental Belly” and “Scrap Queen” (1990). From her marriage to Anselmo Duarte, Soares had two children: Anselmo Duarte Jr. and Lydia. From her marriage to Walter Clark came her daughter Luciana.

She leaves children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.