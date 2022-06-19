After controversy, Peruvian cinema chain withdraws warning of ‘gender ideology’ in ‘Lightyear’ | Movie theater

A chain of cinemas in Peru this Saturday (18) withdrew a warning to the public about “scenes with gender ideology” in the animated film “Lightyear”, after a strong controversy.

The Disney Pixar film features a brief kiss between two women, drawing criticism in more than ten Muslim-majority countries, which have banned it.

“The story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and who introduces us to the legendary Space Ranger who has won over generations of fans, contains scenes with gender ideology,” Cineplanet said after the film’s premiere on Thursday. It also ran ads in the exhibition spaces.

“Congratulations Cineplanet for putting a warning of ideological scenes in a children’s film,” tweeted the group La Familia Importa Perú.

Watch the teaser for ‘Lightyear’

The feminist organization Demus said: “We reject Cineplanet’s homophobic and unnecessary expressions. We consider it positive that children’s films show the diversity that we are and normalize love in all its forms.”

The film chronicles the adventures of Buzz Lightyear — a doll astronaut who was one of the protagonists of “Toy Story” — a captain whose mission is to save his team after landing on a dangerous planet.

After the controversy, the movie chain released a statement saying it was unwise to publish the “gender ideology” warning.