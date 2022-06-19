After surgery, Luciano Szafir is hospitalized in São Paulo with intestinal obstruction

(Photo: Rodrigo Marconatto/Disclosure)

After being discharged from hospital due to a colostomy bag removal surgery, Luciano Szafir needed to be hospitalized again. According to information from G1 Bahia and the Quem website, the actor is at Hospital Vera Cruz, in Campinas (SP), with intestinal obstruction. He sought the unit on Friday (17), after feeling ill and the doctors chose to leave him under observation.

The 53-year-old actor said in an interview with Quem magazine that he was happy to return to his home. “Relieved and happy to be back home. It was hard times, but I’m here, firm and strong and missing my family. Thank you all for once again sending me this positive current. I can’t thank you for so much love and affection, which I received and receive daily”said.

In June 2021, Szafir was intubated due to complications from Covid-19. At the time, he was hospitalized for approximately one month in Rio de Janeiro. It was in early July that he still needed to undergo some surgeries, including colostomy in the bowel region. The actor had a perforation due to the use of anticoagulants to treat a pulmonary embolism.

