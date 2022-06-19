After theft from the apartment, Carlinhos Maia and husband move to São Paulo | alagoas

Share on WhatsApp

Confirmation of the change was posted by the influencer in posts on his Instagram profile this Saturday (18).

“You are talking a lot about São Paulo, but wasn’t I already there and here? It’s been a while. I just confirmed it for you. I’ll keep coming here, because my parents live here, Barra’s house [de São Miguel, cidade do litoral Sul de Alagoas] will continue to happen always, the village [do Carlinhos Maia] will keep happening. It’s just my life that will change a little and you’re going with me in the luggage”, said Carlinhos Maia.

The influencer replied to some followers where he commented on the decision. In one of the responses he confirmed that he will not sell the apartment, but that a lot has changed in the building and in his own work team.

“That apartment is still a dream. Everything is changing there, armored doors… Unfortunately, my entire team there is no longer with me, a lot has changed. That’s it, a new stage”, said the influencer.

Alagoas Civil Police investigate the theft

The g1 tried to contact the delegates investigating the case, but they did not answer our calls. The press office of the Civil Police of Alagoas informed that the delegates will only talk about the case when there is some more relevant information to be announced. For the police, the theft of the apartment of Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães was ordered.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of the crime. Two people are arrested on suspicion of breaking into the couple’s apartment. In addition to them, a third man was arrested, but released. The men were arrested in Campina Grande, Paraíba. With them, the police found a car that appears in the images of security cameras around the building where the influencers have an apartment. In addition to the car, the police seized a ladder, tools and cell phones.

1 of 1 Comedian Carlinhos Maia (left) and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, pose before the Império de Casa Verde parade, which this Saturday (23) closes the São Paulo Carnival Special Group — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Comedian Carlinhos Maia (left) and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, pose before the Império de Casa Verde parade, which this Saturday (23) closes the São Paulo Carnival Special Group — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

Influencer Carlinhos Maia reported that his apartment, located in Maceió, Alagoas, was invaded and stolen in the early hours of May 29. According to the Civil Police, images from the building’s security cameras show the criminals in the building’s garage with their entire bodies covered, with a hat, mask and gloves so as not to leave fingerprints.

At the time of the theft, their apartment was empty. Carlinhos Maia was in Aracaju (SE), where he underwent liposuction. Lucas Guimarães was in Cancún, Mexico, on a business trip.

According to publications made by Carlinhos Maia himself, on his Instagram profile, watches, a safe with jewelry and a bag were taken.

“Last night they broke down the door of my apartment in Maceió. They took watches (including the last one I just bought), they took my safe with my jewelry. The authorities have already been called. Not for the goods, but for having my home invaded, help me,” he said.

Civil Police said the safe contained the couple’s valuable personal effects. “A portable safe, the size of a box, where he kept precious goods,” said Deputy Araújo.